NJ Marines honor the 20th anniversary of a major battle in Iraq

The battle of An-Nasiriyah was the first major engagement by United States Marines during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Nearly 6,000 Marines and Navy Corpsmen engaged in the combat operation as a part of the goal of toppling the regime of Saddam Hussein.

Eighteen Marines lost their lives in the fighting. Brendon "Smitty" Smith joined me on air to talk about an event happening this weekend in Atlantic City to honor those that served, fought and died.

The Reunion for the warriors of An-Nasiriyah will take place this weekend. Join your fellow veterans at the Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall located at 133 South Tennessee Ave in Atlantic City.

We had a robust conversation throughout the morning discussing veterans' benefits and opportunities in the Garden State. Although there are some tax reductions available, the consensus among the veterans calling the show is that New Jersey does not do enough.

One bill, S-522 sponsored by my friends Vin Gopal in the Senate and Brian Bergen in the Assembly will reduce property taxes for disabled veterans based on their disability percentage rating.

It's currently in committee and we will be sure to work hard with our various advocacy organizations to move this forward. If you want to stay in touch on this fight, you can. New Jersey needs to be a place where all veterans can live, prosper and be empowered to give back to the communities they sacrificed so much to serve.

