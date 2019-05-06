NJ MANHUNT: Wanted man shot four people and killed one, cops say

NORTH BERGEN — A warrant has been issued for the man police said shot four people in an apartment early Sunday morning -- including one who died.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Jonathan Haughey-Morales, 27, of West New York fired shots inside the vestibule of a home at 2033 46th Street in North Bergen around 3:30 a.m. The shooting left Carlos Garcia, 40, of North Bergen dead with a gunshot to the torso.

A warrant has been issued for Haughey-Morales' arrest. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to Suarez.

Two men and a woman, all age 42 and all from North Bergen, were treated and released for their injuries, according to Suarez. She did not disclose their identities or the circumstances of the shooting.

Friends of the the apartment's residents told CBS New York the shooting may have been over a romantic relationship.

North Bergen Nicholas Sacco in a statement said the shooting was a "shocking and very disturbing incident that is in no way reflective of our North Bergen community."

"Our hearts go out to the victims and their families. We are confident that the North Bergen Police Department and the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office will quickly bring all those responsible to justice," Sacco said.

Haughey-Morales was charged with first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

