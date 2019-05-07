A man wanted on charges of killing a North Bergen resident and injuring three more people early Sunday morning was found shot Monday alongside a road in Pennsylvania.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Tuesday that Jonathan Haughey-Morales, 27, of West New York, was found 95 miles away by South Whitehall police, who brought him to a hospital where he was identified as the suspect.

Authorities have not said whether they know how Haughey-Morales was shot.

Haughey-Morales is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Carlos Garcia, 40.

Prosecutors said Haughey-Morales opened fire on four people in the vestibule of a home at 2033 46th St. in North Bergen around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Two men and a woman, all age 42 and from North Bergen, were treated and released for their injuries, according to Suarez.

Officials have not said what motivated the shooting or how the fugitive ended up in the Lehigh County township near Route 78.

South Whitehall police told WFMZ-TV that they were called to Hamilton Boulevard Bypass on Monday morning after a car dropped off a 27-year-old man with several gunshot wounds. Officials say the man was the fugitive from Hudson.

