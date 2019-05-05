One shot dead inside North Bergen home, police say

NORTH BERGEN — At least one person is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning inside a home, according the Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

The Prosecutor's Office in a message on its Twitter account said three men and one woman were shot at 2033 46th Street in North Bergen with one man dead. Suarez disclosed no other details.

Police told ABC 7 Eyewitness News earlier that one person was struck in the head and another in the stomach. A search is on for three people in connection with the shooting, police told the news outlet.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported police first responded to reports of shots being fired around 3:30 a.m.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

