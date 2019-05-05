One shot dead inside North Bergen home, police say

Police investigate a shooting in North Bergen (ABC 7 Eyewitness News)

NORTH BERGEN — At least one person is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning inside a home, according the Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

The Prosecutor's Office in a message on its Twitter account said three men and one woman were shot at 2033 46th Street in North Bergen with one man dead.  Suarez disclosed no other details.

Police told ABC 7 Eyewitness News earlier that one person was  struck in the head and another in the stomach. A search is on for three people in connection with the shooting, police told the news outlet.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported police first responded to reports of shots being fired around 3:30 a.m.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Hudson County, Newsletter, North Bergen
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top