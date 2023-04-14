NJ man who molested victim at gunpoint gets 69 years in prison
MORRISTOWN — A Morris County man who offered another person a place to stay for the night and then molested his guest will not be eligible for parole until the year 2074.
Tyrone Ellison, 36, was sentenced to 69 years in state prison on Thursday. Superior Court Judge Ralph Amirata said he would spend 51 years behind bars before he would be eligible for parole.
According to Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, the Morristown man approached the male victim in Newark on the night of Feb. 13, 2021. Ellison offered him a place to sleep and drove the man home.
The victim fell asleep at Ellison's house but woke up to find Ellison touching the victim's genitals. Carroll said that Ellison flashed a handgun threateningly and when his captive tried to stop the molestation, Ellison hit him.
Ellison kept the victim at his home for most of the day and would not allow him access to his cell phone, according to Carroll. At one point, the victim was able to sneak a text message to his mother and fled to her vehicle after it arrived outside.
Investigators followed up on a report from the victim and searched Ellison's home. They found packages of meth ready for distribution.
After a two-day trial last November, Ellison was convicted on charges including first-degree kidnapping, second-degree possession with intent to distribute, third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, and simple assault.
