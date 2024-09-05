NJ man who didn’t kidnap his wife faces charges, police say

🔴 Police got a call for a kidnapping

MANCHESTER — An Ocean County man must appear in court after a misunderstanding escalated into a police pursuit, according to authorities.

Manchester police got a 911 call Monday afternoon about a possible kidnapping at the Wawa in Whiting on Route 70.

The caller said a woman was being forced into a vehicle, according to police.

Officers said they found the vehicle, a black 2005 Chevy Tahoe, nearby on County Road 530. The driver of the vehicle pulled over for the officers.

A pursuit starting at Wawa ended in Manitou park, police say. A pursuit starting at Wawa ended in Manitou Park, police say.

However, police said the man in the driver's seat didn't cooperate; he instead drove off after refusing to show his ID or explain what was going on.

Officers found the vehicle soon after and tried, and failed, to stop the SUV again.

The police officers, who still were investigating a possible kidnapping, began a police chase that went through Berkeley, South Toms River, and finally came to an end in the Manitou Park section of Berkeley.

Police said they arrested the driver, Thomas Stevens, in Manitou Park. The 67-year-old man from South Toms River again refused to cooperate, according to authorities.

However, an investigation found the woman in the car was his wife. She wasn't being kidnapped, police said.

While he wasn't charged with kidnapping, Stevens was charged with obstruction, eluding, resisting arrest, and hindering apprehension.

He was released on a summons and was scheduled to appear in court.

"The Manchester Police Department takes all reports of potential kidnapping seriously and remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all community members," the department said in a news release.

