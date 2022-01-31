NJ man went missing before snowstorm: Car found with engine running

BRIDGETON — Police and the family of a diabetic man who was last seen Friday are concerned he may be in danger.

Jonathan Morris II, 23, was last seen in Bridgeton in the early hours of Friday, according to State Police. His aunt told 6 ABC Action News he went to his job at a group home in Sicklerville on Thursday and then went out with friends.

His aunt told NBC Philadelphia he was on Snapchat around 1 a.m. Friday.

According to the aunt, his mother's BMW gray SUV that he drives was found with the engine running in the Cumberland County municipality of Hopewell early Friday evening.

A jacket with blood was found on the ground near where Morris' SUV was located during a search conducted by family and friends on Sunday for Morris, Pernell told NBC Philadelphia.

Morris is described as a Black male, 6 feet 6 inches and 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Jonathan Morris II Jonathan Morris II (NJ State Police) loading...

A 'gentle giant'

"He's a gentle giant. He don't bother nobody. He works and loves everybody," Pernell told 6 ABC Action News.

Pernell on her Facebook page said that they will be searching again on Monday the area where the SUV was found.

State Police asked anyone with information about Morris to call Troop "A" Bridgeton station at 856-451-0101.

