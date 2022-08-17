NJ man trampled by car after getting struck by hit-run SUV at ‘deadliest intersection’
TRENTON — A man was struck by a hit-and-run SUV and was then pinned by another vehicle that ran him over Tuesday night at an intersection considered to be the most dangerous in the country.
John Giordano, 66, was carrying ice in a baby carriage at the intersection of Route 129 and Lalor Street about 8:20 p.m. when he was first struck, according to police Lt. Bethesda Stokes.
The impact sent Giordano airborne into the right lane, where he was struck by the second vehicle.
He was hospitalized with severe traumatic injuries, according to Stokes. Giordano remained hospitalized in extremely critical condition Wednesday morning.
Deadliest intersections in New Jersey
The intersection earned the title of "Deadliest Intersection in the United States" by the Fang Law Firm in their study of 20 years worth of fatal crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Nine people were killed at the Trenton intersection between 2000 and 2019.
That was tied with the fatalities at Spring Street (Routes 1&9) and East Jersey Street in Elizabeth.
State Police records show three fatal crashes on Route 129 in 2021 but does not disclose the intersection. There were none in 2020.
Eight fatal crashes happened at Massachusetts Avenue and Route 70 in Toms River, according to the study.
Also in Elizabeth, the Routes 1&9 intersection with East Grand, just a few blocks from the intersection at East Jersey Street, had seven fatalities, and North Avenue at 1&9 had six deaths.
