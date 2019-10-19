NJ man spent months sharing child porn and sexting girls, cops say

LODI — A 27-year-old construction worker spent months sharing images that sexually exploited teens and children — and even got two underage girls to send him nude pictures of themselves, prosecutors said Saturday.

Patrick Passenti was arrested Wednesday on charges of second-degree distribution of more than 25 files of child pornography, third-degree possession of more than 100 files of child pornography and third-degree child endangerment.

Bergen County prosecutors said Passenti used social media and file-sharing mobile apps to chat with at least two underage girls, getting each of them to send him at least one nude or sexually explicit image.

Investigators also said that he used the internet to view or download about 800 files of images that sexually exploited children, and shared 128 of those file with others using file-sharing apps.

A social media photo of Patrick Passenti, who was charged Oct. 16, 2019, with child porn. (via Facebook)

He was being held Saturday at Bergen County Jail. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Saturday whether Passenti had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

