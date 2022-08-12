NJ man sentenced to prison for bomb explosion at gym

GLOUCESTER CITY — It’s five years in prison for a Camden County man for setting off a homemade bomb at a gym.

Dwayne Vandergrift, 40, of Gloucester City, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of one count of malicious use of explosive materials.

On Aug. 28, 2020, Vandergrift deployed a homemade explosive device at a Gloucester City fitness center, which had not yet opened for the day, investigators said.

The bomb damaged the gym’s door and entryway. Luckily, no one was inside.

Law enforcement officers later searched Vandergrift’s home and found more materials for building explosive devices and firearms.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.