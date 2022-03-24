NJ man pleads not guilty to double-murders after COVID early release

NJ man pleads not guilty to double-murders after COVID early release

Theodore Luckey (NH Attorney General's Office)

An Asbury Park man charged with killing two people in New Hampshire while on early release from prison has pleaded not guilty to two first-degree murder charges.

Theodore Luckey, 42, was charged with killing 28-year-old Nathan Cashman, 28, who officials said was found dead in the lobby of the Country Inn and Suites in Bedford, New Hampshire on Aug. 21 with multiple "chop wounds of the head, neck and body."

He is also charged with the death of David Hanford, 60, of Seaside Heights, who was found strangled in a room of the hotel.

The 6 feet 7 inch Luckey made his first in-person appearance in Hillsborough County Court since his arrest to enter the pleas.

According to the New Jersey Department of Corrections, Luckey was released from prison with parole supervision on May 7 after serving 12 years and one month, with time served in New Hampshire from Oct. 11, 2016, to Feb. 5, 2021.

Luckey was eligible for Public Health Emergency Credits under the law passed in 2020 that freed offenders who had less than a year left in their sentence. The law does not apply to offenders serving time for murder, aggravated sexual assault or other serious sex crimes.

New Hampshire homicide victim Nathan Cashman had taken up competitive bodybuilding (via GoFundMe)
loading...

Cashman had been released from prison on Aug. 3 less than a month before he was killed after submitting a handwritten motion asking the court to suspend his sentence because he had "changed his life and way of thinking." His original release date had been Feb. 4, 2024.

Cashman and Luckey were friends, according to a GoFundMe page created for Cashman's funeral. Cashman had taken up bodybuilding before his death and was preparing to compete in his first amateur tournament.

The complaint in the hotel deaths does not explain the relationship between Luckey, Cashman and Hanford or if they met while serving time. The affidavit in the case has been sealed by the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.

Michael Symons contributed to this report.

St Peters enters NCAA Sweet 16, NJ gets Peacock Fever

Saint Peter's University is the first New Jersey basketball team to make the NCAA Sweet 16 in over 20 years, after a big 70-50 win over Murray State.

2022 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge photos

More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey.

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches

When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Filed Under: Asbury Park, COVID-19 pandemic, Crime, Monmouth County, Ocean County, Seaside Heights
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top