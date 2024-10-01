NJ man offers deal to person who burned his anti-Kamala sign

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — It seems a spirit of forgiveness is in the air for a fiery criminal act.

Early last month, a fire burned two joined political signs, one of them reading "F*** Kamala," out front of the home of Robert Kashinsky along DeMott Lane. The incident was marked with tension, and as of today, the culprit has not been identified.

Now, Kashinsky has put out a limited-time offer to whoever committed the arson.

In a message obtained by New Jersey 101.5 from Kashinsky titled "A proposition to the individual who set my property and rights on fire," the homeowner lays out an "opportunity for forgiveness."

If the culprit rings his doorbell and apologizes, Kashinsky says, the contrition will be accepted and no charges will be pressed. He also says the vulgar sign would be retired. A new sign with a positive message of his choosing would go up until the election, which would be repainted by the newly repentant.

Kashinsky added that the offer is non-negotiable and expires one week from its post date of Oct. 1.

"Forgiveness is more powerful than hate," Kashinsky's open letter says. "Time for healing. I offer the opportunity to change the trajectory of your life. To remove guilt and offer forgiveness."

