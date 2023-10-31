NJ man gets new charges for tragic deadly drunken crash, cops say

🔴 A Teaneck man is facing more charges for a double-fatal crash

TEANECK — A New Jersey man is now also accused of speeding in the moments leading up to a drunken crash that killed two passengers in the vehicle with him, according to authorities.

Teddy Mejia, 32, of Teaneck was drunk behind the wheel of a 2021 BMW M850i around three miles away from his home early on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 21, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Around 2 a.m., the luxury coupe went off the road along Teaneck Road near Bilton Street. The car hit a tree and flipped, landing on its roof.

Mejia was charged initially with two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide, one count of third-degree drug possession, and summonses for DWI, reckless driving, and failure to maintain a lane.

On Monday, prosecutors also charged Mejia with first-degree aggravated manslaughter.

An investigation revealed that Mejia was driving at an "excessive speed" before leaving the road, the prosecutor's office said in an update. Authorities did not say how fast he was going.

Victims identified in double fatal Teaneck crash

Two people in the BMW with Mejia were found dead at the scene.

Officials identified the victims as Rudy Rosales Escobar, 40, of Hasbrouck Heights, and Alexander Cosme Curruchich, 29, of Englewood.

Mejia, the only survivor of the crash, was injured and taken to Hackensack University Medical Center. He was remanded to Bergen County jail after being released from the hospital.

