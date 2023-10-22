2 dead, drunk NJ driver charged with vehicular homicide in Teaneck crash, cops say

Teaneck crash 10.21.23 (ABC 7 Eyewitness News)

🔴 Two people were killed in an early morning crash in Teaneck

🔴 The driver of a BMW is charged with vehicular homicide

🔴 He's accused of being drunk behind the wheel

TEANECK — A man from this Bergen County town is charged with vehicular homicide for a terrible crash just three miles away from his home.

Teddy Mejia, 32, faces two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide, one count of third-degree drug possession, and summonses for DWI, reckless driving, and failure to maintain a lane.

Teaneck crash 10.21.23 (ABC 7 Eyewitness News)
The crash that involved only one vehicle left two passengers dead, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

Mejia was driving a 2021 BMW M850i on Teaneck Road near Bilton Street around 2 a.m. when the vehicle left the road, Musella said.

The luxury coupe hit a tree, then flipped over and landed on its roof. The force of the impact separated a large tree limb from the trunk.

Teaneck crash 10.21.23 (ABC 7 Eyewitness News)
Mejia, who lives at a home on Jasper Avenue, is the only survivor of the crash. Property records showed the home was purchased by his family in 2005 when he was a teenager.

Two passengers in the BMW were found dead at the scene.

Teaneck crash 10.21.23 (ABC 7 Eyewitness News)
Mejia was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center where he was later charged. Once released from the hospital, he will be taken to Bergen County jail, Musella said.

Authorities have not yet identified the victims in the crash.

