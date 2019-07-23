NJ man gets 7 years for sword attack over blocked driveway

A Manville resident was sentenced to seven years in state prison for attacking another man with a sword last summer.

A Somerset County jury found Jared Razzano, 36, guilty of second-degree aggravated assault. A judge this week handed down the sentence, including 18 months for unlawful possession of a weapon.

On June 13, 2018, just before 10:30 p.m., police received a 911 call about an assault in the area of Knopf Street and North 9th Avenue.

Prosecutors said Razzano had returned home that night and saw his driveway partially blocked by a car. He went to a neighbor's house and demanded that the visiting car be moved. The driver, identified by police as a 40-year-old borough resident, apologized and moved his vehicle.

Razzano then called the man back over to his driveway and started attacking him with a sword, according to Robertson.

The victim was holding a contractor's level, which he was returning to a friend, and tried to block the attack with the tool.

Responding officers found the victim with deep wounds to his head and arm and two of his fingers nearly severed.

The man, who also suffered a shattered elbow, received emergency treatment and underwent multiple surgeries.

Razzano must serve 85% of his longer sentence before being eligible for parole.

