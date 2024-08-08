NJ man fatally struck near Freehold Raceway
FREEHOLD BOROUGH — A man was struck and killed near Freehold Raceway late Wednesday morning.
Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Frank Tommasini, 76, of Manalapan, was crossing Park Avenue (Route 33) in Freehold Borough from a parking lot across from the raceway around 11:20 a.m. He was struck by a 2022 Ram ProMaster cargo van driving north by a 65-year-old man who remained on the scene.
Tommasini was pronounced dead at the site. The driver of the van has not been charged.
The crash is the 31st fatality in Monmouth County in 2024 and the first in Freehold Borough, according to State Police records.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Look for these NJ athletes at the Paris Olympics
There will be lots of NJ ties in Paris for the Olympic games this summer, running July 26 through Aug. 11 — with events airing on NBC and online at NBC.com.
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Road trip! The hottest theme parks in the Six Flags-Cedar Fair family
Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow
Most cost-efficient school districts in New Jersey
These are the most cost-efficient school districts in the state of New Jersey. Based on 2022-23 school year budget and enrollment figures, these districts spend the least per student. We only included districts with at least the state average enrollment of about 2,000 students.
We also included the district's ranking among its peers based on district type and size.
Click here for a list of the most expensive districts.
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5