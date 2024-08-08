NJ man fatally struck near Freehold Raceway

FREEHOLD BOROUGH — A man was struck and killed near Freehold Raceway late Wednesday morning.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Frank Tommasini, 76, of Manalapan, was crossing Park Avenue (Route 33) in Freehold Borough from a parking lot across from the raceway around 11:20 a.m. He was struck by a 2022 Ram ProMaster cargo van driving north by a 65-year-old man who remained on the scene.

Tommasini was pronounced dead at the site. The driver of the van has not been charged.

The crash is the 31st fatality in Monmouth County in 2024 and the first in Freehold Borough, according to State Police records.

