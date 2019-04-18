NJ man fatally crushed by collapsed equipment at work site

JACKSON — A man who called police after he was pinned under a piece of heavy equipment that collapsed on him Thursday morning died several hours later.

Kenneth Mann, 58, was taking apart equipment when it collapsed just after 7 a.m. at the garage at Ralph Clayton & Sons, according to a preliminary investigation by police.

Mann called 911 but operators eventually lost contact with him. First responders searched the property on East Veterans Highway on the Jackson/Lakewood border. The search was widened when he was not found near the building housing a garage, according to police, who said Mann was found passed out under the equipment near a tree line at the edge of the property.

Mann was taken to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood where he died.

Police did not know Thursday why the equipment fell on him.

