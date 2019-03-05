NJ man drops off Uber fare in Philly and then disappears
UPDATE: Missing Uber driver found dead
WILLINGBORO — An Uber driver has not been heard from in over a week after dropping off a fare in Philadelphia.
James Benjamin Carter Jr., 52, of Willingboro, is a diabetic and requires dialysis, according to township police, who said they are working with Philadelphia police to locate Carter.
Police said Carter dropped off a passenger about 5:15 p.m. Feb. 25 in the 4900 block of Spruce Street in West Philadelphia. He was driving a 2007 Gold Jeep Liberty with New Jersey license plate F58JLM.
Carter deactivated the Uber app on his phone, police told 6ABC Action News, and his cell phone has either been turned off or the battery has gone dead.
Carter stands 5 feet 7 inches, weighs 120 pounds and is missing a lower tooth. He was last seen wearing a knitted cap with "Jeep" on it, a green Philadelphia Eagles jacket and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information about Carter's whereabouts should contact the Willingboro Police Department at 609-877-3001 or the Citizen Tip Hotline at 609-877-6958.
Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com
