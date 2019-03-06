Missing NJ Uber driver found dead in his car

WILLINGBORO — An Uber driver who went missing after dropping off a passenger in Philadelphia was found dead near 30th Street Station.

Willingboro police said that James Anthony Carter, 52, took a passenger to the 4900 block of Spruce Street in the West Philadelphia section of Philadelphia on Feb. 25 and had not been heard from since. His Uber app was disabled and his his cell phone has either been turned off or the battery has gone dead, according to Willingboro police.

Philadelphia police said Carter was found dead inside his 2007 Gold Jeep Liberty on Tuesday. His death does not appear to be anything suspicious at this time, according to police spokeswoman Tanya Little.

Carter was diabetic and required dialysis treatment daily. His son, Nicholas Carter told the Courier-Post that his mother died several years ago.