NJ man driving fire truck charged with crack cocaine

Officials in Gloucester County say a man driving a fire truck has been arrested on a drug-related charge.

According to the Franklin Township Police Department, their officers were dispatched Thursday morning to the 600 block of Star Avenue for a report of a suspicious man driving a fire truck around the neighborhood.

The truck was located and police identified the driver as 53-year-old William Henderson of Bellmawr.

Henderson was located with a 1987 Pierce Fire Engine registered to a fire department in Ocean County, NJ. Fire officials were contacted and revealed that the vehicle had been sold several months ago, however they had received numerous complaints regarding this truck still being operated throughout South Jersey.

Henderson was found to have an active warrant out of Gloucester County and was placed under arrest.

Further investigation led police to call Officer Joshua Fennimore and his K9 partner, Lee, to the scene. After a positive K9 indication was obtained, the vehicle was searched and police located 39 bags of suspected crack cocaine packaged for re-sale.

Henderson was charged with possession and distribution of crack cocaine and is being held in the Salem County Correctional Facility.

