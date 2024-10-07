NJ man disappears: Officials still seeking answers 40 years later

⚫ A 36-year-old man was last seen on the morning of Sept. 7, 1984, officials say

⚫ His credit card was used multiple times on that day

⚫ His pickup truck was found a week later

Officials in Morris County are trying to ignite a spark related to a missing persons case that's 40 yeas old.

Edward Lawrence DuBarry, who would be 76 years old today, was last seen on the morning of Sept. 7, 1984, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office.

On that morning, according to officials, the Montville man was seen at his residence in the vicinity of Church Lane and Two Bridges Road.

His vehicle, a 1974 Chevrolet pickup truck, was recovered a week later at the Delaware Water Gap's Resort Point overlook, according to officials.

An investigation learned that DuBarry's credit card was used to pay for a room at the Howard Johnson on Route 211 in Middletown, New York on the evening of Sept. 7. That same day, the card was used at a truck stop in Warren County and a gas station in Matamoras, Pennsylvania, according to officials.

Four days later, the card was used at a gas station in Pompton Plains, officials said.

Detectives are asking for the public's help in locating DuBarry. They've shared an age progression photo to show what he may have looked like at 69 years old.

DuBarry has scars on his chin and right elbow.

At the time of his disappearance, he was 140 pounds, 5 foot 5 inches tall, and he had brown hair. DuBarry has blue eyes, officials said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the MCPO Missing Persons Unit at 973-285-6200.

