NJ man dies after getting shot in the head by Marine after bar argument

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A man shot in the head outside a bar early Saturday has died and the gunman has been charged with murder.

Chad Stuart, 31, of Clayton, was shot with a single round at about 4:40 a.m. at Villari's Sports Bar on Coles Mill Road in the Franklinville section.

Prosecutors said the shooting followed an argument with Walter "Wally" Gilliano, 25. Stuart died Wednesday.

Officials said Stuart and Gilliano knew each other but did not disclose the nature of their relationship or argument.

According to his Linkedin page, Gilliano was a helicopter mechanic with the Marines.

The bar on its Facebook page said it was closed when the shooting took place and no staff was present.

Hospital honors organ donation

Gilliano was arrested after remaining at the scene after the shooting.

Before the victim's death, he had been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

A charge of murder was added after Stuart's death.

Gilliano is being held at the Salem County Correctional Facility. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Thursday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Family members told The Daily Voice that Stuart's organs were donated.

A GoFundMe page was created to help with legal and funeral expenses.

"Chad was the victim of a violent crime, in the prime of his life, which stole the rest of his life here on Earth," fundraiser organizer Kimberly Wozunk said on the campaign page.

