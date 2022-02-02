NJ man convicted of repeated child rape gets 55 years in prison

A Camden County man gets 55 years in state prison, after a jury convicted him of sexually assaulting a child for more than a two-year span.

On Friday, 43-year-old Dana Williams was sentenced by Camden County Superior Court Judge Thomas J. Shusted, Jr., stemming from the repeated sexual abuse of a child between June 2015 and November 2017.

After his arrest, Williams, of the Sicklerville section of Winslow Township, then contacted the victim to try and get the child to take back the initial police statement, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Sept. 3, a jury found Williams guilty of 10 counts of aggravated sexual assault, as well as six counts sexual assault and two counts each of endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated criminal sexual assault.

In addition, he was convicted of witness tampering.

Williams — who has been detained at the Camden County Correctional Facility — must serve 50 years before being eligible for parole.

He is also required to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law and will be on parole supervision for life.

2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here. And for the full analysis by New Jersey 101.5, read this story.

11 things that make a New Jersey diner a real diner

Update: NJ arrests in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot A year later, more than 20 people from New Jersey have been charged with involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.