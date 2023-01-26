NJ man claims to have bomb: Florida airport searched, cops say

✈ John Magee was overheard in line saying he had a bomb in his bag

A New Jersey man denied saying he had a bomb in his luggage at a Florida airport late Tuesday afternoon.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said John Magee, 66, of Carneys Point, made the threat in Concourse C at Palm Beach International Airport while waiting for his Frontier Airlines flight just after 5 p.m. Passengers were evacuated to the terminal while the concourse and plane were searched.

According to an affidavit obtained by WPTV TV, another passenger in line saw Magee slam his bag to the ground several times. She heard Magee say, "You don't know what you're in for" and "I have a bomb in the bag."

After the passenger told a flight attendant, the captain of the plane had the gate desk call sheriff's deputies. The deputies removed Magee from the plane.

Denies the allegation

Under questioning, Magee told the deputies "I didn't say any dumb s--t like blowing up a plane," according to the affidavit.

Magee told WPTV that the deputies didn't tell him why he was being removed from the plane and brought him to an interrogation room, read his rights and questioned him. He was arraigned and charged with making a false report of a bomb.

He posted $30,000 bond and will be allowed to return to New Jersey

