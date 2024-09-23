NJ man charged with sexually assaulting a child

🚨 A Cliffside Park man was charged with sexually assaulting a child

CLIFFSIDE PARK — A New Jersey man was arrested and charged with the sexual assault of a child last week.

Daniel E. Lauture, 49, of Cliffside Park was charged after Cliffside Park police contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office on Sept. 20 regarding the alleged child abuse.

Investigators say Lauture engaged in sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13 in Cliffside Park. The details of the alleged incident have not been publicly relvealed.

Lauture was charged with second-degree sexual assault by sexual contact, and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

He is in the Bergen County Jail, awaiting his first court appearance in Hackensack.

