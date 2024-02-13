NJ man charged with repeatedly raping 11-year-old girl
🚨 North Bergen man charged with aggravated sexual assault
🚨 Victim knew the defendant
🚨 All the sex assaults happened in one home, officials said
NORTH BERGEN — A North Jersey man is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl repeatedly last year.
Edgar Rompich-Ramos was arrested by the Special Victims Unit for the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office on Friday.
The 19-year-old North Bergen man repeatedly had sex with the 11-year-old girl at a residence in the township in 2023, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.
Authorities said that the girl and Rompich-Ramos were known to each other. How the two knew each other was not disclosed.
He is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, first-degree child endangerment for facilitating child sex abuse material, and third-degree child endangerment.
Rompich-Ramos is being held at Hudson County jail. He has a court hearing set for Wednesday.
