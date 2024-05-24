NJ man charged after making online threats — from jail!

🚨Investigators traced threats made against law enforcement

🚨The suspect was already in the Bergen County Jail

OAKLAND — A man already behind bars was charged with making online threats against law enforcement officers.

Todd Gentile, 55, of Oakland, was charged after the office's Cyber Crimes Unit discovered "an emerging pattern" of posts on social media threatening to shoot law enforcement, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Investigators traced the threats back to Gentile who was already incarcerated at the Bergen County Jail on an unrelated charge.

Gentile was charged with third-degree terroristic threats.

According to the affidavit in the case obtained by NJ.com the threats were made against several members of the Oakland police department.

