NJ man arrested in Georgia, charged with New Brunswick murder

NEW BRUNSWICK — A North Brunswick resident was apprehended by FBI agents in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday and now awaits extradition to face murder charges in a fatal shooting in New Jersey on Jan. 9, according to information released Wednesday by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

The killing of Nathaniel Edwards Jr., 23, of East Brunswick brought a tragic end to an especially violent weekend in New Brunswick. Edwards was found suffering from a gunshot wound and later died at a nearby hospital, the prosecutor's office said.

Authorities now allege that Malik Stringer, 23, of North Brunswick was the person who gunned down Edwards at the intersection of Remsen Avenue and Seaman Street.

Stringer has been charged with one count each of first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, and second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun.

Once returned to New Jersey, Stringer will be lodged at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a pre-trial hearing, according to the prosecutor's office.

Anyone with further information or surveillance footage has been asked to call Detective Brandt Gregus of the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5200 or Detective Ryan Tighe of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-4335.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

