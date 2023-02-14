⚖️ An uncle and nephew involved in the fatal Neptune Township shooting outside R-NU Barbershop have been found guilty

⚖️ Two Monmouth County men will soon learn their prison sentence for the 2018 murder

An Eatontown man and his nephew have been found guilty by a Monmouth County jury for the 2018 murder of a man near the R-NU Barbershop in Neptune Township.

An investigation by Neptune Township Police began on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, after calls came in that shots were fired near 1030 Old Corlies Ave. around 9:21 pm.

Police found 43-year-old Randolph Goodman Jr., of Neptune Township, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was pronounced dead at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Investigators identified Marcus Morrisey, 52, of Eatontown, and Danron Morrisey, 30, of Neptune Township, as the suspects responsible for the shooting death of Goodman.

Both men have now been found guilty of murder, felony murder, robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Marcus was also found guilty of unlawful possession of a stun gun and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Marcus and Danron are scheduled to be sentenced on July 13.

2019 shooting near R-NU Barbershop in Neptune Township

It was ten months after this fatal shooting that two men were shot outside the same barbershop.

Wayne E. Jones, 46, of Neptune Township, died after bringing himself to the hospital as did the other shooting victim who was from Trenton.

