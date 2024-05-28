🔶 Deadly shooting at New Jersey park

A 47-year-old Linden man has been charged with the murder of another man at a popular Union County park.

Gerald O. Walker additionally faced second-degree counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, following a shooting death on May 19.

Just before 8 p.m. that Sunday, Union County police responded to Warinanco Park and found the body of 28-year-old Shakiir Manns, of Linden.

Law enforcement said the killing happened in the Roselle area of the park, near baseball field 10 and the horseshoe stairs.

On May 22, they issued a plea for help, asking for photos and videos taken in the area on the date of the shooting.

Walker turned himself in two days later at the Elizabeth Police Department, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel announced.

He was being held at Union County Jail, pending his first court appearance set for Sunday, May 26.

Anyone with information about the case was still urged to contact Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Sergeant Keyla Live at 908-370-6793, Detective Alex Lanza at 908-370-4318 or Union County Police Detective Nelson Costa at 862-240-6780.

