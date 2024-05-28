NJ man accused of murder at popular county park
🔶 Deadly shooting at New Jersey park
🔶 Man arrested days after police ask for help
🔶 Local victim identified
A 47-year-old Linden man has been charged with the murder of another man at a popular Union County park.
Gerald O. Walker additionally faced second-degree counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, following a shooting death on May 19.
Just before 8 p.m. that Sunday, Union County police responded to Warinanco Park and found the body of 28-year-old Shakiir Manns, of Linden.
Law enforcement said the killing happened in the Roselle area of the park, near baseball field 10 and the horseshoe stairs.
On May 22, they issued a plea for help, asking for photos and videos taken in the area on the date of the shooting.
Walker turned himself in two days later at the Elizabeth Police Department, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel announced.
He was being held at Union County Jail, pending his first court appearance set for Sunday, May 26.
Read More: NJ police ask for help after shooting at Warinanco Park
Anyone with information about the case was still urged to contact Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Sergeant Keyla Live at 908-370-6793, Detective Alex Lanza at 908-370-4318 or Union County Police Detective Nelson Costa at 862-240-6780.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
New Jersey's Most Dangerous Gangs and Mobsters
Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman
NJ schools that made the most calls to police
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
The best supermarkets in New Jersey
LOOK: Fastest-growing jobs in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker