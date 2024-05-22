Police ask for public’s help after deadly shooting at popular NJ park
🔶 Deadly shooting at New Jersey park
🔶 Location is popular with kids and adults
🔶 Police ask for images and video from Sunday
Following a deadly shooting in the Roselle area of Warinanco Park, the Union County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Task Force has asked for help from the public.
Police were called to the popular park on May 19 around 7:51 p.m. Responding officers found a male victim, dead at the scene.
His identity had not been released to the public as of Wednesday.
Anyone who was in the park, specifically in the area near Baseball Field 10 and the
Horseshoe stairs have been urged to contact the prosecutor’s office with any photos or video.
That side of the park runs along the intersection of Hagel Avenue and E. St. Georges Avenue.
Anyone with information about this matter is asked to contact Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Sgt. Keyla Live at 908-370-6793, Detective Alex Lanza at 908-370-4318 or Union County Police Detective Nelson Costa at 862- 240-6780.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online.
Tips that lead to an indictment and conviction can be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 via the Union County Crime Stoppers.
