NJ man, 81, attacked in store over ‘Make America Great Again’ hat

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — An 81-year-old man was assaulted at a grocery store after getting into a fight over his “Make America Great Again” hat.

The incident happened Monday just before 3:30 p.m. at a supermarket on Elizabeth Avenue, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael Robertson said.

Police said the victim was confronted about wearing the red hat, which is sold online through the White House gift shop. The man suffered minor injuries and declined medical attention, according to Robertson.

When asked by New Jersey 101.5 about whether there was a description of suspects or surveillance video of the assault, police declined to release any "additional information at this time."

The MAGA caps were popularized by President Donald Trump, who first started wearing them during his first campaign for president. The cap and the slogan have become lightning rods of controversy and confrontation.

Last year, a man was arrested in Texas and charged with assaulting a teenager who was wearing the cap in a burger restaurant.

Catholic school students from Kentucky found themselves the targets of angry pundits and online commenters last month after video captured them wearing the MAGA caps during a flare-up at the March for Life rally in Washington, D.C. One of the students is suing the Washington Post for defamation.

And this month, Chicago police charged TV actor Jussie Smollett with filing a false police report after he claimed he was attacked by two men wearing the Trump hats. Police say the attack was staged.

Prosecutors ask anyone with information about the Franklin incident to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100, or Franklin Township Police at 732-873-5533. Information also can be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

