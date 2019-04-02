NJ man, 20, dies after being shot during military training exercise

A 20-year-old paratrooper from New Jersey died during a military training exercise in Alaska on Saturday.

Spc. Nicholas Peter DiMona III, of Medford Lakes, was fatally shot during live-fire training at the Donnelly Training Area near Fort Greely, Alaska. DiMona was taken by helicopter to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

DiMona, who joined the Army in July 2017, was an infantryman assigned to the 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division. He had received the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and the parachutist badge.

"Nick was an outstanding paratrooper with an infectious personality and an uncanny desire to excel no matter the challenge,” Col. Jason Jones, brigade commander, said in a statement. “He will be missed by the entire Spartan Brigade. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family.”

According to his Facebook page, he attended Shawnee High School in Medford and was a lifeguard at the YMCA of the Pines.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5