NJ malls aren’t what they used to be (Opinion)

If you haven't been to a New Jersey mall lately, you're not alone. Lots of people who used to frequent malls do their shopping online or at major discount department stores like Walmart and Target.

Back in the day, New Jersey malls were a shining example of commerce and style.

Things have changed and malls are pivoting to adapt. A few years back many of them added some upscale restaurants to the front of their complexes to attract shoppers. Now many of the major retailers that were anchor stores at many of these malls are gone.

They've been replaced by discount retailers like Turn 7. Malls and their stores look very different than a decade ago.

NJ malls aren't what they used to be Dennis Malloy pays a visit to one of his local malls, only to find its a shell of its former self.

The retail landscape has been changing for a few years with online shopping outlets like Amazon making so easy to order anything you want from home.

The pandemic sped things along to where we are now. The malls in New Jersey have changed. The buildings are being "repurposed" for other enterprises.

Whether or not it's a good or bad thing is up to you to decide, and whatever the future brings to these iconic facilities.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

