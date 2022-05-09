FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — A generous man with a bag rained cold hard cash down from the second-floor balcony at a Monmouth County mall Sunday in celebration of New Jersey moms.

"Happy Mother's Day everyone," the man said to the shoppers below at the Freehold Raceway Mall as he tossed the dough with a wave.

In a video shot by Sarah Mostafa, the man can be seen taking dozens of loose bills and throwing them to the first floor. It's not clear how much he gave away in total.

Mostafa told NJ.com that she was waiting in line at Starbucks at around 1:20 p.m. with her sisters. She looked up and was shocked to see the impromptu giveaway.

“Some people thought it was confetti, and then they took a closer look, like, ‘Wait, that’s actually money,’” Mostafa said.

It's apparently not the first time the human money booth has made an appearance. Mostafa was told by someone else in line for coffee that he does it a few times each year on the holidays.

“Apparently he just likes to give away money,” Mostafa told NJ.com. Mostafa compared the bearded benefactor to Santa Claus, though Saint Nick's beard is whiter and bushier.

The entire display lasted just a few minutes. After throwing all the cash in his Wawa reusable bag, the man left without identifying himself.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

