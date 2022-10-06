NJ makes the list of Top 10 sleepless cities

If you're a new mom, you're not alone if you're lying awake at night, especially in Hoboken.

The New Jersey city came in 9th in Zulily's poll of the "10 most sleepless cities."

Seattle may have been sleepless in the movies but in this poll, they only came in seventh.

Here are the results:

1. Los Angeles

2. Washington, DC

3. Chicago

4. Atlanta

5. Houston

6. Philadelphia

7. Seattle

8. San Francisco

9. Hoboken, NJ

10. Dallas

The results were determined by the cities where moms shared their sleepless struggles on social media.

What could possibly keep a new mom awake at night in New Jersey?

Among the reasons cited by Zilily are "inflation impacting 92% of household budgets, millions of moms are also experiencing sleeplessness due to feeling more overwhelmed by financial burdens."

According to a study commissioned by Zulily, "compared to last year, more than half of moms (55%) are reportedly staying up at night worrying about the world, planning for the future or caring for their children, and only 43% feel prepared to protect their family budget."

These are the things I thought about while holding my twins when they were born relieving my wife, who still gets up at all hours of the night finding ways to take care of them.

Now it's preparing them for high school.

Luckily, if you're finding yourself up at night and feeling isolated, you can get on social media and take comfort in the fact that you are not alone, especially if you're in Hoboken.

Here's how Zulily got their results:

"To identify the most sleepless cities, we leveraged Sprout Social’s social listening capabilities to identify cities where there was a heavy conversation on social media (between December 21, 2021, and June 28, 2022) related to moms experiencing sleepless nights with their little ones."

