These 3 NJ spots rank among the ’50 Best Places’ to live in U.S.

There are three New Jersey communities that made an annual list of the top 50 places to live in the country.

The ranking by the website Money involved factors like quality of life, diversity, economic opportunities and positive future outlooks.

Of the three NJ spots that made the prestigious list — the state’s second-largest city was highest, followed by two other communities in state with considerably smaller populations.

Here's the township, borough and city, respectively, as they made the nationwide ranking.

Morristown_NJ_Best_Places_To_Live_list (Google Maps) loading...

Ranked #30 by Money “The 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. 2022—2023”

The town of roughly 21,000 residents was ranked 30 out of the 50 best places in a write-up that cites its historical landmarks as well as notable green space (Morristown Green) amid a vibrant downtown area.

Historic walking tours have resumed this fall, as coordinated by the Morris County Tourism Bureau.

Morristown is also home to the Mayo Performing Arts Center and also holds high-profile annual events, like a Jazz & Blues festival and one the state's largest St. Patrick's Day parades.

Fort_Lee_NJ_Best_Places_To_Live_list (Google Maps) loading...

Ranked #14 by Money “The 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. 2022—2023”

As home to just under 40,000 residents, Fort Lee is among NJ communities with a diverse population.

Based on census data, 49.3% of the borough's residents identify as foreign-born, while 57.2% of households speak a language other than English.

The borough has a rich history dating to the American Revolutionary war — but also of significance as the birthplace of American film.

Before Hollywood gained a stronghold on the industry, film studios, including Universal (1912), FOX (1915) and Solax (1912) were established in Fort Lee.

The borough's closeness to Manhattan makes it an attractive hometown for commuters while offering a range of retail, services and culturally rich dining options.

Its public schools are highly ranked on Niche, with an overall "A" grade.

Jersey City_Best_places_to_live_Money_list_2022 (Google Maps/Townsquare Media) loading...

Ranked #10 by Money “The 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. 2022—2023”

With a population well over a quarter of a million people, Jersey City has the diversity of fellow list-maker, Fort Lee, on a grander scale.

According to U.S. Census data, 48.4% of households speak a language other than English and 40.2% of the city's population identifies as foreign-born — of which nearly half are naturalized U.S. citizens.

Jersey City was historically the first destination for many immigrants entering the country via Ellis Island, still just a ferry ride from the city's Liberty State Park, which is a must-see attraction in itself, as billed by city and state officials.

Technically within the park is the Liberty Science Center, which includes the country's biggest planetarium (the Jennifer Chalsty Planetarium).

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

