NJ magician blows judges’ minds on ‘AGT’

The competition is getting heated on “America’s Got Talent” and someone who grew up in Bergenfield, New Jersey, might just walk away with it all.

Anna DeGuzman is a magician. She’s stylish, personable, and doesn’t do the big grand illusions needing a semi to carry her act from town to town.

She’s a sleight-of-hand artist specializing in card tricks. Card tricks that are so unique they’re mind-blowing.

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab loading...

On Tuesday night’s show, she performed as one of the 11 acts fighting to make it to the “America’s Got Talent” final. She just might.

Take a look at what happened Tuesday night and I challenge you to keep track of just how many moments you can’t explain.

What’s so frustrating about tricks like these is you just know there’s a simple and obvious solution to how they’re doing it. You just can’t find it. Then you end up either feeling as if you’re the dumbest person alive or that magic truly might be real. If you feel it’s the latter, then the former is true.

While DeGuzman grew up in New Jersey she now lives in Los Angeles making her way in the world as an entertainer. She’s Filipino, grew up an only child, and just turned 25 last month.

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab loading...

At that young age, she’s already been on the Land Down Under's version of the show “Australia’s Got Talent” and appeared on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” in 2019. Win or lose on “AGT” her biggest goal is to be the first female magician with a headlining act on the Las Vegas strip.

VHS Tapes That Sold For Shocking Amounts of Money These VHS tapes recently sold for hundreds of even thousands of dollars.

LOOK: This Washington Cabin is Straight Out of an 'I Spy' Book This place will basically make you feel like you're inside one of the popular books.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.