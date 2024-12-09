NJ Lottery giving out free tickets: here’s when to look for them

A promotion that awards you an additional shot at millions, at no extra cost, is active right now ... and it will be any time someone hits for a big draw-game prize.

The New Jersey Lottery is getting the word out about a new perk for players. It kicks in for seven days, every time someone hits the Mega Millions, Powerball, or Pick-6 jackpot.

Through Dec. 14, any players who purchase three Powerball plays on a ticket will receive a free play, courtesy of the New Jersey Lottery.

Someone in New York hit the Powerball jackpot worth $256 million Saturday night, and that triggered the Powerball free-play promotion to begin on Sunday.

Players need to purchase exactly three plays on a ticket in order to receive an additional $2 Powerball play on another ticket. Tickets purchased through courier services aren't eligible.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last hit on Sept. 10. The Pick-6 jackpot was last hit in June.

