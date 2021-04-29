NJ Lottery can’t show drawings on TV after COVID emergency

A positive case of COVD-19 forced the New Jersey lottery to change the location for its drawings.

This comes as sales of the Fast Play game are scheduled to resume at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Operations were temporarily moved from the lottery's headquarters in Lawrence to a business continuity site where the drawings will be conducted with mechanical ball machines but not televised or live streamed.

An independent auditor will observe all drawings. Key staff from all lottery departments will also temporarily be housed at the site.

The lottery said that the Fast Play game resumed play late Thursday afternoon after a problem stemming from an system upgrade on Feb. 26 which prevented the gaming system from selecting a top tier jackpot winner in the progressive lottery was fixed. All prize tiers below the top prize tier “jackpot” were unaffected.

Since the issue started, players purchased 1.3 million tickets and won approximately $4.6 million in lower-tier Fast Play prizes, according to the lottery, which said that during that period 5% of purchases were used to fund the progressive jackpot.

The lottery said that players who possess non-winning Fast Play tickets may submit them to receive a voucher for a free ticket in the amount equal to the dollar value of the eligible tickets submitted. Players who previously entered non-winning Fast Play tickets purchased since February 26 into the Lottery’s Collect N’ Win second chance drawing will also be eligible for vouchers. Details on how to obtain vouchers will be posted on the lottery’s website on Friday, April 30.

Fast Play players can pick from several games to play and contribute to one progressive jackpot; players will know immediately if they have won. Some of the games in part of Fast Play include Crack the Safe, Winfall and Jersey Jackpot.

Ticket holders should hold on to their tickets, the lottery advised.

