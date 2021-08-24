NJ Lottery adds third weekly Powerball drawing starting Monday

Tickets went on sale Sunday for an additional Powerball drawing every Monday starting this week.

Nothing about the game will change as players in 48 states will still pick five numbers from 1-69 plus a Powerball from 1-26. The extra drawing will result in jackpots that grow larger more quickly, according to New Jersey Lottery spokeswoman Mary Ann Rivell.

"Players have let us know they want the Powerball game to deliver bigger jackpots and faster growing jackpots," Rivell told New Jersey 101.5. "That will increase the number of cash prizes and jackpots awarded on an annual basis. They'll be more prizes overall because of the three night drawing."

The annuity jackpot for Monday's drawing is $293 million with a cash value of $214.2 million.

Powerball is also adding a game called the Double Play for $1 more. Players will play the same numbers in both the Powerball drawing and for separate numbers in a Double Play drawing which will have a top cash prize of $10 million.

"We think it's going to be a lot of fun for the players. We think being in two drawings for the extra one dollar to be in Double Play will make it even more fun," Rivell said.

Despite the pandemic changing buying and commuter habits the lottery reported a record $3.68 billion in sales for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. It was the highest in Lottery history and 14.6% higher than Fiscal Year 2020.

"With the pandemic as people played they found they were enjoying it more. Players are happy with that and we're happy with that," Rivell said.

