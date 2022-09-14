The impending sale of St. Francis Medical Center will leave only one hospital within the Trenton city limits.

Trinity Health has reached an agreement to sell Trenton's first hospital to Capital Health, which would slowly close the facility on Hamilton Avenue in the city's Chamberburg section pending regulatory approvals.

St. Francis was founded in 1874 by the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia, according to the hospital's website. Today it is an acute care teaching hospital with more than 300 medical staff physicians representing all specialties.

Why is St. Francis Medical Center closing?

Most services offered at St. Francis would move to Capital Health Regional Medical Center on Brunswick Avenue in Trenton.

"St Francis Medical Center has been struggling financially for several years, and is not viable in the long-term, nor is its physical plant," St. Francis spokeswoman Jennifer McGowan-Smith said in a statement.

Some services such as a satellite emergency department would continue for a short period of time and then transition to new ambulatory/emergency care locations that are easily accessible to the patients currently served by St. Francis, according to McGowan-Smith.

Details and a timetable are still being worked out.

Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton

When will St. Francis Medical Center close?

Once the sale is approved and completed, Capital Health will own the property and buildings.

St. Francis buildings will be torn down as services transition and Capital Health will work with the city to determine the best use of the property.

“Capital Health is entering into the transaction to acquire St. Francis with a shared goal: preservation of services to the vulnerable and underserved, and ensuring and enhancing patient access to comprehensive, integrated, high-quality care,” McGowan-Smith said.

McGowan-Smith did not disclose the purchase price. Trinity Health and Capital Health signed a letter of intent for the sale in May.

How many hospitals in the Trenton area?

Capital Health Regional Medical Center would be the only hospital in the city once St. Francis closes. Capital Health Medical Center, opened in 2011 is located in Hopewell while Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton is also close to the city.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

