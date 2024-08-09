NJ living history museum back open after brief pause

⚫ Weeks-long closure is over

⚫ Economy, inflation and more causing the hard times

⚫ Assemblyman involved with trying to help

FARMINGDALE — It’s back to business for The Historic Village at Allaire.

With projected money to come from upcoming events and savings from the furlough, the nonprofit should be in the clear for the rest of 2024, Executive Director Hance Sitkus said to the Asbury Park Press.

The Monmouth County staple and nonprofit took a weeks-long pause, which began on July 15, according to New Jersey 101.5’s coverage last month. A post that’s now deleted from the nonprofit’s Facebook mentioned the economy, inflation, limited grant funding and weather led to the decision.

During the pause, they were given donations totaling $25,000, according to the Asbury Park Press. Assemblyman Sean Kean also sent a letter to the state’s Department of Environmental Protection to ask if any funds are available to help “one of New Jersey’s most treasured historical and educational sites.” Kean’s full letter can be seen below.

As of today, all operations at the living history museum are back to normal.

The Historic Village at Allaire touts on its website it offers an immersive experience with buildings dating back to its 18th-century community, reenactments and programs.

Donations can be made here.

