Tough financial times causes NJ tourist attraction to close for a while

FARMINGDALE — The Historic Village at Allaire in Monmouth County isn’t going anywhere, but it just started a weeks-long closure beginning today, July 15.

The nonprofit organization took to Facebook and said multiple factors have led to the temporary closure: limited grant funding, weather, inflation and the economy.

“Our hearts are heavy but we are determined to keep going,” the post said.

By having this short pause, their bigger vision is to “take a serious additional step of saving costs and funds.”

The closure of management offices and Allaire Village will happen through Aug. 6. By August 9, expect all things to return to normal.

The post mentioned any events originally scheduled during this pause will come back next year or will be postponed to a later date.

By taking this measure, they’re looking ahead to their busy fall and winter holiday festivities and see this as a method to save for that time.

Donations can be made by heading here.

