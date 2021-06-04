NJ Legislature and Gov. Murphy pulled another fast one (Opinion)

What a joke and a disgrace!

The Democratic-controlled Legislature put together a bill that officially ends the pandemic emergency and basically gives Murphy most of the powers he had to rule like a king from the beginning.

But the headline reads New Jersey ends it’s pandemic emergency. So I guess much of the public will feel like he has given up his iron grip on authority but the Legislature pulled a fast one on most unsuspecting New Jersey citizens.

Murphy could’ve simply ended the emergency by rescinding all of his executive orders but what the bill they passed actually does is give him the same basic authorities he’s had for over a year. It was a waste of time and a charade.

Like what most of the Democratic-controlled Legislature and governors like Murphy do, they made it seem like something it is not. They count on you being ignorant scared and apathetic.

Sadly, most of the people in New Jersey are just that. As evidence are the polls showing he still has a fairly high approval rating. It’s apparent that most people in the state have no idea how things actually work in government or in society for that matter.

Fortunately, a group of people did show up to show their displeasure outside of the Statehouse on Thursday, but it’s only a fraction of what the state needs to and this kind of tyranny.

New Jerseyans are either too addicted to, connected to, or fooled by this state government to make the changes necessary to help the state flourish and keep decent hard working people here. It’s why so many people from the state have fled, making us the most “moved out of state” in the country once again.

When will we learn? November, I hope!

