Places in New Jersey where you can now carry a legal handgun
TRENTON — Concealed carry became a lot easier for those with firearms permits, under a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June 2022.
Months after New Jersey passed its own law, trying to ban guns from “sensitive places,” a federal judge has all but dismantled that list of locations.
Association of New Jersey Rifle & Pistol Clubs Executive Director Scott Bach called the preliminary injunction a "devastating blow" to the state's attempts to curb gun permit holders from carrying firearms.
A spokesperson for Gov. Phil Murphy said the judge’s decision “was poorly reasoned."
“We are thankful that the Attorney General has immediately appealed this ruling to keep our residents safe from the relentless attack of the gun lobby in our federal courts," Murphy’s Deputy Press Secretary Tyler Jones said.
U.S. District Judge Renee Maria Bumb, appointed to the bench by President George W. Bush, found the state’s attempt to restrict legal gun owners from carrying firearms at roughly two dozen public spaces to be unconstitutional — for all but playgrounds and youth sporting events, on the grounds that it interfered with Second Amendment rights.
Here is an updated look at what that means, for gun owners and other citizens, around the state.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
