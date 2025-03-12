NJ law protects teen cop killer from justice — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Wednesday:

A turtle in a box after a Pennsylvania man was caught with the turtle concealed in his pants at Newark Liberty Airport A turtle in a box after a Pennsylvania man was caught with the turtle concealed in his pants at Newark Liberty Airport (TSA via AP) loading...

🐢 The live turtle set off a TSA body scanner alarm

🐢 A pat-down found the critter in the groin of the traveler's pants

🐢 The man told TSA agents it was a red-ear slider turtle

A Pennsylvania man who was going through security at a New Jersey airport was found to have a live turtle concealed in his pants, according to the federal Transportation Security Administration.

The turtle was detected Friday after a body scanner alarm went off at Newark Liberty International Airport. A TSA officer then conducted a pat-down on the East Stroudsburg man and determined there was something concealed in the groin area of his pants.

When questioned further, the man reached into his pants and pulled out the turtle, which was about 5 inches (12 centimeters) long and wrapped in a small blue towel. He said it was a red-ear slider turtle, a species that is popular as a pet.

Newark police Det. Joseph Azcona, Newark police shield Newark police Det. Joseph Azcona, Newark police shield (City of Newark) loading...

⚫The wake for Newark police officer Joseph Azcona is Thursday, his funeral Friday

⚫The other officer shot Friday remains hospitalized as of Tuesday

⚫WIll the 14-year-old charged with murder be charged as an adult?

NEWARK — As the wake and funeral for fallen police officer Det. Joseph Azcona are announced questions surrounding the severity of the charges to be filed against the 14-year-old gunman.

The 26-year-old officer was shot getting out of his patrol vehicle Friday evening in Newark's North Ward neighborhood while investigating illegal weapons. Another officer who was injured in the shooting and the suspect are still hospitalized as of Tuesday morning.

The 14-year-old is charged with murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses. But because New Jersey's juvenile justice laws protect the suspect, he will never be identified and will have a trial that is protected from the public, according to former Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni, who is now a private-practice attorney.

A law signed by Gov. Chris Christie in 2015 raised the age that a minor could be waived from Family Court up to Superior Court with adults. The cutoff age used to be 15, now it's 14.

Ryan Chapman and Krista Armstrong. Kiley Armstrong and Evan Fiore. (Cole Crozier via GoFundMe) Ryan Chapman and Krista Armstrong. Kiley Armstrong and Evan Fiore. (Cole Crozier via GoFundMe) loading...

🚨 A young couple planning marriage was killed in a crash

🚨 A twin sister and friend are in critical condition

🚨 An unlicensed teen was driving the speeding BMW, cops say

TOMS RIVER — A young couple who dreamed of getting married had their lives cut short when their car was smashed by an unlicensed teenager fleeing police at 118 mph, officials said.

Kiley Armstrong, 21, and Evan Fiore, 23, were killed Friday night after their Toyota Camry was struck by a teen driving a white BMW at the intersection of Routes 166 and 37, officials said.

Kiley’s twin sister, Krista, and Ryan Chapman, 19, were passengers in the back seat. They are both in critical condition at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Canva Canva loading...

There have been at least three measles cases confirmed in New Jersey and the NJ Department of health has issued a warning.

Measles is highly contagious and carries the risk of serious complications and even death.

Measles symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes, and a rash that usually appears between three and five days after symptoms begin, the NJDOH said.

The rash usually begins as flat red spots that appear on the face at the hairline and spread downward to the neck, torso, arms, legs, and feet. Measles can also cause serious complications, such as pneumonia, and encephalitis (swelling of the brain), and can lead to miscarriages in pregnant women, premature birth, or a low-birth-weight baby.

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

🚙 There are many amazing vacation spots in the U.S.

🚙 Here are New Jersey's favorite road trip destinations, chosen by our listeners

🚙 How many of these places have you visited?

When I want to unplug and disconnect from the stresses of life in New Jersey, my destination is often someplace tropical.

However, New Jersey 101.5 listeners were quick to point out there are many amazing destinations right here in America.

Linda, from Branchburg, is like me: she typically plans island vacations. Recently, she says she traveled to Arizona and toured Phoenix, Sedona, Winslow and the Grand Canyon. "It was absolutely amazing," she told us.

