13 gorgeous views: NJ lake house rentals in North Jersey

Lake life — it’s a thing in New Jersey.

Just as the Shore region along the ocean attracts devoted visitors each year, Sussex, Passaic and Morris Counties have their own shores, held near and dear by those who live there or plan seasonal staycations.

Year-round traditions and memories for generations of the Garden State have included fishing and boating, and more recently, paddle-boarding.

Here's a roundup of a dozen lakefront rentals in North Jersey, many along Lake Hopatcong or Upper Greenwood Lake.

4 bedrooms, 3 baths (2 full), sleeps 10

The waterfront 1,700-square-foot home is surrounded by water on 3 sides. It boasts a private dock, a 2-tiered patio, a deck, gazebo and more, with access to a canoe, rowboat, paddle boat, kayak and stand-up paddle boards. A fully equipped kitchen and outdoor gas grill.

4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, sleeps 8

The deck, backyard and fire pit of this 1,600 square-foot home are situated on the lake side - a wide paver-block bulkhead leads to a private 21-foot dock.

The property has two kayaks and a stand up paddle board available for use. Each bedroom has CAT-6 hi-speed internet access.

3 bedrooms, 1 bath, up to 8 guests

Unique features like the swing chair in the living room, projector screen for movie nights, fireplace, loft area and kids room with vaulted ceilings will round out the experience. During the summer, a kayak, paddle boards are available for use as well as a gas grill and a fire pit.

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, sleeps 8

Child-friendly amenities, private dock, boat slip, elevated deck with outdoor dining table and lounge chairs, furnished front patio, furnished deck w/ gas grill, charcoal grill and high-top outdoor table.

4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths Up to 12 guests

Lakefront with a heated pool offers a serene environment.

2 bedrooms, 1 bath, up to 6 guests

A new 8 foot picnic table on the dock for sunrise coffee, mid-day sunshine or evening dinners with "cotton candy sunsets." Guests can use the hosts' canoe, two paddle boards and two kayaks.

4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, up to 10 guests

This modern lake house has a private dock, with gorgeous views from every room.

A spacious patio, well equipped kitchen, large washer dryer, 3 kayaks, fishing rods, grill, “everything you need for a comfortable stay is supplied.”

4 bedrooms, 3 baths, up to 12 guests

High-end lakefront house on serene lake, adjacent to two state parks so very few homes on the lake. "A nature wonderland, birds, swans, frogs and fish galore, surrounded by hiking trails and several other lakes nearby."

A large kitchen, outdoor screened dining room; outdoor deck for views and cocktails; private bedroom deck; ground deck with hot tub, plus canoe.

3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 6 guests

A very family-friendly home, with 2 lofted bedrooms upstairs, one with two sets of bunk beds.

A well-equipped kitchen, sports equipment, kids entertainment/toys, foosball & ping-pong in the garage, hot tub, fireplace and host provided kayaks, in season.

3 bedrooms, 2 baths, up to 5 guests

Open floor plan 3 bed 2 bath lake front home!. magnificent views with 90 feet of lake frontage. Updated kitchen & baths, wood burning fireplace, recessed lights. Huge dock with lakeside cabana.

3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths up to 6 guests

The cottage offers a "full kitchen, dining room, sitting room all open and lake view." The den/tv room has bunk beds with a trundle.

On the cottage's lower deck, there’s a grill island, picnic table and lounge area. Propane Fire pit, dock, 2 double hammocks, paddle boards and kayaks - which are shared if other guests are in the "main house" (see below).

1 bedroom, 1.5 baths

This house shares the lakefront with the cottage, rented by the same host on Airbnb - offering extra space for couples traveling together.

4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (2 full), sleeps 10

A game table in the living room, a long balcony overlooking the lake with table and chairs, living room and family room in different floors each one with its own fireplace, smart TV, and couch for two entertainment environments. A Jacuzzi in the master bathroom.

Outside there is a large BBQ patio, sunbathing deck and fire pit, all overlooking the lake. The lake association does not allow renters to swim or boat (kayaking/canoeing) in the private lake - those activities are available in nearby public lakes and parks.

