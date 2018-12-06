NJ kids shop till they drop with ‘Shop with a Cop’

Cops in Jersey City stepped up to help kids this Christmas season. The fifth annual 'Shop with a Cop' night happened this week at the Newport Centre Mall in Jersey City.

Donors contribute money in order to provide needy kids with a $100 gift card. This year, 60 kids got to splurge on holiday shopping escorted by an off duty Jersey City police officer. Many of the cops work a full shift and then head to the mall to help a kid enjoy one part of the holiday season.

Our #BlueFriday honorees this year are all the cops who participated in this program in Jersey City and similar programs in Atlantic County with local police departments and the Egg Harbor City Police Athletic League.

The South Jersey event happened on Saturday, December 1st and was their eighth annual. The Saturday event also had the kids grabbing breakfast at Chick-Fil-A.

