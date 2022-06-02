NJ fireworks in 2022: Where to celebrate the Fourth of July this year

NJ fireworks in 2022: Where to celebrate the Fourth of July this year

Get ready for the Fourth of July!

Counties and municipalities in the Garden State are planning their Independence Day firework displays and other festivities throughout the week of July 4.

The Fourth is on a Monday this year.

NOTE: All displays are not updated for postponements and cancellations due to weather. Check websites before heading out. Events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns.

If we missed a display, please email Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com.

Fireworks in Atlantic County

Atlantic City fireworks

Buena Vita fireworks

  • Date: Saturday, July 2 (Rain date: Saturday, July 9)
  • Location: TBD
  • Website: buenavitanj.com

Margate City fireworks

Fireworks in Bergen County

Allendale fireworks

East Rutherford fireworks

  • Date: Sunday, July 3 and Monday, July 4
  • Location: State Fair Meadowlands
  • Website: MetLifeStadium.com

Fair Lawn fireworks

  • Date: Saturday, July 2
  • Location: Memorial Park
  • Website: fairlawn.org

Maywood fireworks

  • Date: Saturday, July 2
  • Location: Memorial Park
  • Website: maywoodnj.com

Oradell fireworks

  • Date: Sunday, July 3
  • Location: Memorial Field
  • Website: oradell.org

Paramus fireworks

Ramsey fireworks

Ridgewood fireworks

  • Date: Monday, July 4 (Rain date: Tuesday, July 5)
  • Location: Veterans Field
  • Website: ridgewoodjuly4.net

Ridgefield fireworks

Saddlebrook fireworks

Fireworks in Burlington County

Bordentown fireworks

  • Date: Saturday, July 2 (Rain date: Sunday, July 3)
  • Location: Joesph Lawrence Park
  • Website: BordentownTownship.com

Evesham fireworks

Medford fireworks

  • Date: Friday, July 1 (Rain date: Saturday, July 2)
  • Location: Freedom Park
  • Website: facebook.com

Mount Holly fireworks

Fireworks in Camden County

Barrington fireworks

Camden fireworks

Collingswood fireworks

Fireworks in Cape May County

Avalon fireworks

Cape May fireworks

  • Date: Monday, July 4
  • Location: Congress Hall
  • Website: CapeMay.com

Lower/North Cape May fireworks

  • Date: Sunday, July 3
  • Location: The Bayfront in North Cape May (Between Lincoln Boulevard & Emerson Avenue)
  • Website: JerseyFamilyFun.com

Ocean City fireworks

Sea Isle City fireworks

  • Date: Monday, July 4
  • Location: 50th Street Beach
  • Website: visitsicnj.com

Stone Harbor fireworks

Wildwood fireworks

  • Date: Monday, July 4
  • Location: Wildwood Boardwalk
  • Website: DooWW.com
Fireworks in Cumberland County

Millville fireworks

Fireworks in Essex County

Cedar Grove fireworks

Millburn-Short Hills fireworks

  • Date: Monday, July 4
  • Location: Millburn High School Football field
  • Website: mshjuly4th.com

Livingston fireworks

  • Date: Monday, July 4
  • Location: On or near Memorial Oval on Robert Harp Drive
  • Website: livingstonnj.org
Fireworks in Gloucester County

Sewell/Washington fireworks

Woodbury fireworks

  • Date: Saturday, July 2 (Rain date: Saturday, July 9)
  • Location: TBD
  • Website: facebook.com
Fireworks in Hudson County

Jersey City fireworks

  • Date: Monday, July 4
  • Location: Viewable along the Hudson River Walkway, parts of the Heights, and the north portion of Liberty State Park
  • Website: jerseycityculture.org
Fireworks in Hunterdon County

Flemington fireworks

  • Date: Sunday, July 3 (Rain date: Tuesday, July 5)
  • Location: Reading-Fleming Intermediate School on Court Street
  • Website: mycentraljersey.com
Fireworks in Mercer County

East Windsor fireworks

Hamilton fireworks

  • Date: Friday, July 1
  • Location: Veterans Park South Side
  • Website: hamiltonnj.com
Fireworks in Middlesex County

Helmetta/Spotswood fireworks

Highland Park fireworks

  • Date: Sunday, July 3 (Rain date: Monday, July 4)
  • Location: Donaldson Park
  • Website: hpboro.com

Milltown fireworks

 Monmouth Junction/South Brunswick fireworks

Parlin/Sayreville fireworks

Perth Amboy fireworks 

Fireworks in Monmouth County

Asbury Park fireworks

Atlantic Highlands fireworks

  • Date: Friday, July 8
  • Location: TBD
  • Website: ahnj.com

Freehold fireworks

Long Branch fireworks

Ocean fireworks

  • Date: Friday, July 1
  • Location: Joe Palaia Park
  • Website: oceantwp.org

Wall fireworks

  • Date: Sunday, July 3
  • Location: Community Park / Wall Municipal Complex
  • Website: wallnj.com
Fireworks in Morris County

Dover fireworks

Lake Hoptacong/Mount Arlington fireworks

  • Date: Friday, July 1 (Rain date: Saturday, July 9)
  • Location: Lake Hoptacong Yacht Club
  • Website: lhyc.com

Montville fireworks

  • Date: Wednesday, June 29; Thursday, June 30; and Friday, July 1
  • Location: Montville Township High School
  • Website: montville4th.com

Randolph fireworks

  • Date: Saturday, July 2
  • Location: Randolph Township Freedom Festival
  • Website: festivalnet.com
Fireworks in Ocean County

Jackson fireworks

  • Date: TBD
  • Location: Six Flags Great Adventure
  • Website: sixflags.com

Lacey fireworks

  • Date: Tuesday, July 5
  • Location: Lacey Township High School
  • Website: allevents.in

Lavallette fireworks

  • Date: Sunday, July 3 (Rain date: Sunday, July 10)
  • Location: Lavallette Gazebo
  • Website: lavallete.org

Point Pleasant Beach fireworks

  • Date: Monday, July 4
  • Location: Jenkinson's Boardwalk
  • Website: jenkinsons.com

Seaside Heights fireworks 

  • Date: Monday, July 4
  • Location: Boardwalk
  • Website: exit82.com
Fireworks in Passaic County

Clifton fireworks

  • Date: Friday, July 1 (Rain date: Saturday, July 9)
  • Location: Clifton School Stadium
  • Website: cliftonnj.myrec.com
Fireworks in Salem County

If we missed a display in Salem County, please email Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com.

Fireworks in Somerset County

Bridgewater fireworks

  • Date: Monday, July 4
  • Location: Somerset Patriots Park
  • Website: milb.com

Franklin fireworks

Montgomery fireworks

Fireworks in Sussex County 

If we missed a display in Sussex County, please email Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com.

Fireworks in Union County 

Roselle Park fireworks 

  • Date: Friday, July 1
  • Location: Herm Shaw Field
  • Website: facebook.com

Scotch Plains fireworks

Union fireworks

  • Date: Monday, July 4 (Rain date: Tuesday, July 5)
  • Location: Biertuempfel Park
  • Website: uniontownship.com
Fireworks in Warren County 

Hackettstown fireworks

Blairstown fireworks

