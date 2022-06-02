NJ fireworks in 2022: Where to celebrate the Fourth of July this year
Get ready for the Fourth of July!
Counties and municipalities in the Garden State are planning their Independence Day firework displays and other festivities throughout the week of July 4.
The Fourth is on a Monday this year.
NOTE: All displays are not updated for postponements and cancellations due to weather. Check websites before heading out. Events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns.
Fireworks in Atlantic County
Atlantic City fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 1
- Location: North Beach
- Website: atlanticcitynorthbeach.com
Buena Vita fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 2 (Rain date: Saturday, July 9)
- Location: TBD
- Website: buenavitanj.com
Margate City fireworks
- Date: Monday, July 4
- Location: Huntington Avenue
- Website: MargateHasMore.com
Fireworks in Bergen County
Allendale fireworks
- Date: Monday, July 4
- Location: Crestwood Lake
- Website: HolidayObservers.com
East Rutherford fireworks
- Date: Sunday, July 3 and Monday, July 4
- Location: State Fair Meadowlands
- Website: MetLifeStadium.com
Fair Lawn fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 2
- Location: Memorial Park
- Website: fairlawn.org
Maywood fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 2
- Location: Memorial Park
- Website: maywoodnj.com
Oradell fireworks
- Date: Sunday, July 3
- Location: Memorial Field
- Website: oradell.org
Paramus fireworks
- Date: Sunday, July 3
- Location: Cliff Gennarelli-Paramus Sports-Plex
- Website: paramus4thofjuly.com
Ramsey fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 1
- Location: Finch Park
- Website: ramseynj.com
Ridgewood fireworks
- Date: Monday, July 4 (Rain date: Tuesday, July 5)
- Location: Veterans Field
- Website: ridgewoodjuly4.net
Ridgefield fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 1
- Location: TBD
- Website: ridgefieldnj.com
Saddlebrook fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 2
- Location: Otto Pehle Park
- Website: saddlebrooknj.com
Fireworks in Burlington County
Bordentown fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 2 (Rain date: Sunday, July 3)
- Location: Joesph Lawrence Park
- Website: BordentownTownship.com
Evesham fireworks
- Date: Monday, July 4
- Location: TBD
- Website: eveshamcelebrations.org
Medford fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 1 (Rain date: Saturday, July 2)
- Location: Freedom Park
- Website: facebook.com
Mount Holly fireworks
- Date: Thursday, June 30
- Location: South Street in Downtown Mount Holly
- Website: CharlotteOnTheCheap.com
Fireworks in Camden County
Barrington fireworks
- Date: Sunday, July 3
- Location: TBD
- Website: BarringtonBoro.com
Camden fireworks
- Date: Monday, July 4
- Location: Over the Delaware River
- Website: CamdenCounty.com
Collingswood fireworks
- Date: TBD
- Location: TBD
- Website: collingswood.com
Fireworks in Cape May County
Avalon fireworks
- Date: Monday, July 4
- Location: TBD
- Website: visitavalonnj.com
Cape May fireworks
- Date: Monday, July 4
- Location: Congress Hall
- Website: CapeMay.com
Lower/North Cape May fireworks
- Date: Sunday, July 3
- Location: The Bayfront in North Cape May (Between Lincoln Boulevard & Emerson Avenue)
- Website: JerseyFamilyFun.com
Ocean City fireworks
- Date: Monday, July 4
- Location: Boardwalk
- Website: OceanCityVacation.com
Sea Isle City fireworks
- Date: Monday, July 4
- Location: 50th Street Beach
- Website: visitsicnj.com
Stone Harbor fireworks
- Date: Monday, July 4
- Location: 95th Street Beach
- Website: stoneharbornj.org
Wildwood fireworks
- Date: Monday, July 4
- Location: Wildwood Boardwalk
- Website: DooWW.com
Fireworks in Cumberland County
Millville fireworks
- Date: Monday, July 4
- Location: Union Lake Xing
- Website: happeningnext.com
Fireworks in Essex County
Cedar Grove fireworks
- Date: Thursday, June 30
- Location: Panther Park
- Website: cedaergrovenj.org
Millburn-Short Hills fireworks
- Date: Monday, July 4
- Location: Millburn High School Football field
- Website: mshjuly4th.com
Livingston fireworks
- Date: Monday, July 4
- Location: On or near Memorial Oval on Robert Harp Drive
- Website: livingstonnj.org
Fireworks in Gloucester County
Sewell/Washington fireworks
- Date: Monday, July 4
- Location: TBD
- Website: twp.washington.nj.us
Woodbury fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 2 (Rain date: Saturday, July 9)
- Location: TBD
- Website: facebook.com
Fireworks in Hudson County
Jersey City fireworks
- Date: Monday, July 4
- Location: Viewable along the Hudson River Walkway, parts of the Heights, and the north portion of Liberty State Park
- Website: jerseycityculture.org
Fireworks in Hunterdon County
Flemington fireworks
- Date: Sunday, July 3 (Rain date: Tuesday, July 5)
- Location: Reading-Fleming Intermediate School on Court Street
- Website: mycentraljersey.com
Fireworks in Mercer County
East Windsor fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 2
- Location: Etra Lake Park
- Website: east-windsor.nj.us
Hamilton fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 1
- Location: Veterans Park South Side
- Website: hamiltonnj.com
Fireworks in Middlesex County
Helmetta/Spotswood fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 2
- Location: Immaculate Conception Sports Field
- Website: mycentraljersey.com
Highland Park fireworks
- Date: Sunday, July 3 (Rain date: Monday, July 4)
- Location: Donaldson Park
- Website: hpboro.com
Milltown fireworks
- Date: Monday, July 4
- Location: TBD
- Website: milltown4thofjuly.com
Monmouth Junction/South Brunswick fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 1
- Location: SB Crossroads Middle School Complex
- Website: southbrunswicknj.gov
Parlin/Sayreville fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 2
- Location: TBD
- Website: sayreville.com
Perth Amboy fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 2 (Rain date: Sunday, July 3)
- Location: Sadowski Parkway on the waterfront
- Website: celebratestarsandstripes.com , perthamboy.org
Fireworks in Monmouth County
Asbury Park fireworks
- Date: Monday, July 4
- Location: TBD
- Website: asburyparkchamber.com
Atlantic Highlands fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 8
- Location: TBD
- Website: ahnj.com
Freehold fireworks
- Date: Sunday, July 3
- Location: Freehold Raceway
- Website: downtownfreehold.com
Long Branch fireworks
- Date: Monday, July 4
- Location: Oceanfest
- Website: oceanfestnj.com
Ocean fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 1
- Location: Joe Palaia Park
- Website: oceantwp.org
Wall fireworks
- Date: Sunday, July 3
- Location: Community Park / Wall Municipal Complex
- Website: wallnj.com
Fireworks in Morris County
Dover fireworks
- Date: Monday, July 4
- Location: TBD
- Website: dover4thofjuly.com
Lake Hoptacong/Mount Arlington fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 1 (Rain date: Saturday, July 9)
- Location: Lake Hoptacong Yacht Club
- Website: lhyc.com
Montville fireworks
- Date: Wednesday, June 29; Thursday, June 30; and Friday, July 1
- Location: Montville Township High School
- Website: montville4th.com
Randolph fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 2
- Location: Randolph Township Freedom Festival
- Website: festivalnet.com
Fireworks in Ocean County
Jackson fireworks
- Date: TBD
- Location: Six Flags Great Adventure
- Website: sixflags.com
Lacey fireworks
- Date: Tuesday, July 5
- Location: Lacey Township High School
- Website: allevents.in
Lavallette fireworks
- Date: Sunday, July 3 (Rain date: Sunday, July 10)
- Location: Lavallette Gazebo
- Website: lavallete.org
Point Pleasant Beach fireworks
- Date: Monday, July 4
- Location: Jenkinson's Boardwalk
- Website: jenkinsons.com
Seaside Heights fireworks
- Date: Monday, July 4
- Location: Boardwalk
- Website: exit82.com
Fireworks in Passaic County
Clifton fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 1 (Rain date: Saturday, July 9)
- Location: Clifton School Stadium
- Website: cliftonnj.myrec.com
Fireworks in Salem County
Fireworks in Somerset County
Bridgewater fireworks
- Date: Monday, July 4
- Location: Somerset Patriots Park
- Website: milb.com
Franklin fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 1
- Location: Municipal Complex
- Website: franklintwpnj.com
Montgomery fireworks
- Date: Thursday, June 30
- Location: Montgomery High School
- Website: montgomeryfireworks.org
Fireworks in Sussex County
Fireworks in Union County
Roselle Park fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 1
- Location: Herm Shaw Field
- Website: facebook.com
Scotch Plains fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 2
- Location: Shady Rest Country Clubhouse
- Website: scotchplainsnj.gov
Union fireworks
- Date: Monday, July 4 (Rain date: Tuesday, July 5)
- Location: Biertuempfel Park
- Website: uniontownship.com
Fireworks in Warren County
Hackettstown fireworks
- Date: Saturday, June 25
- Location: Rutherford Hall
- Website: rutherfordhall.org
Blairstown fireworks
- Date: Sunday, July 3
- Location: North Warren Regional High School
- Website: blairstownrotary.org
