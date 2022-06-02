Get ready for the Fourth of July!

Counties and municipalities in the Garden State are planning their Independence Day firework displays and other festivities throughout the week of July 4.

The Fourth is on a Monday this year.

NOTE: All displays are not updated for postponements and cancellations due to weather. Check websites before heading out. Events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns.

If we missed a display, please email Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com.

PLUS: Which fireworks are legal in NJ?

PLUS: Which fireworks are legal in NJ?

Fireworks Fireworks (Getty Stock/ThinkStock) loading...

Fireworks in Atlantic County

Atlantic City fireworks

Date: Friday, July 1

Location: North Beach

Website: atlanticcitynorthbeach.com

Buena Vita fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 2 (Rain date: Saturday, July 9)

Location: TBD

Website: buenavitanj.com

Margate City fireworks

Date: Monday, July 4

Location: Huntington Avenue

Website: MargateHasMore.com

American Flag American Flag (Getty Stock/ThinkStock) loading...

Fireworks in Bergen County

Allendale fireworks

Date: Monday, July 4

Location: Crestwood Lake

Website: HolidayObservers.com

East Rutherford fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 3 and Monday, July 4

Location: State Fair Meadowlands

Website: MetLifeStadium.com

Fair Lawn fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 2

Location: Memorial Park

Website: fairlawn.org

Maywood fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 2

Location: Memorial Park

Website: maywoodnj.com

Oradell fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 3

Location: Memorial Field

Website: oradell.org

Paramus fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 3

Location: Cliff Gennarelli-Paramus Sports-Plex

Website: paramus4thofjuly.com

Ramsey fireworks

Date: Friday, July 1

Location: Finch Park

Website: ramseynj.com

Ridgewood fireworks

Date: Monday, July 4 (Rain date: Tuesday, July 5)

Location: Veterans Field

Website: ridgewoodjuly4.net

Ridgefield fireworks

Date: Friday, July 1

Location: TBD

Website: ridgefieldnj.com

Saddlebrook fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 2

Location: Otto Pehle Park

Website: saddlebrooknj.com

Fireworks Fireworks (GettyStock/ ThinkStock) loading...

Fireworks in Burlington County

Bordentown fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 2 (Rain date: Sunday, July 3)

Location: Joesph Lawrence Park

Website: BordentownTownship.com

Evesham fireworks

Date: Monday, July 4

Location: TBD

Website: eveshamcelebrations.org

Medford fireworks

Date: Friday, July 1 (Rain date: Saturday, July 2)

Location: Freedom Park

Website: facebook.com

Mount Holly fireworks

Date: Thursday, June 30

Location: South Street in Downtown Mount Holly

Website: CharlotteOnTheCheap.com

American Flags American Flags (Getty Stock/ThinkStock) loading...

Fireworks in Camden County

Barrington fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 3

Location: TBD

Website: BarringtonBoro.com

Camden fireworks

Date: Monday, July 4

Location: Over the Delaware River

Website: CamdenCounty.com

Collingswood fireworks

Date: TBD

Location: TBD

Website: collingswood.com

Military Military (Bumblee_Dee) loading...

Fireworks in Cape May County

Avalon fireworks

Date: Monday, July 4

Location: TBD

Website: visitavalonnj.com

Cape May fireworks

Date: Monday, July 4

Location: Congress Hall

Website: CapeMay.com

Lower/North Cape May fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 3

Location: The Bayfront in North Cape May (Between Lincoln Boulevard & Emerson Avenue)

Website: JerseyFamilyFun.com

Ocean City fireworks

Date: Monday, July 4

Location: Boardwalk

Website: OceanCityVacation.com

Sea Isle City fireworks

Date: Monday, July 4

Location: 50th Street Beach

Website: visitsicnj.com

Stone Harbor fireworks

Date: Monday, July 4

Location: 95th Street Beach

Website: stoneharbornj.org

Wildwood fireworks

Date: Monday, July 4

Location: Wildwood Boardwalk

Website: DooWW.com

Fireworks Fireworks (Getty Stock/ThinkStock) loading...

Fireworks in Cumberland County

Millville fireworks

Date: Monday, July 4

Location: Union Lake Xing

Website: happeningnext.com

American Flags American Flags (MivPiv) loading...

Fireworks in Essex County

Cedar Grove fireworks

Date: Thursday, June 30

Location: Panther Park

Website: cedaergrovenj.org

Millburn-Short Hills fireworks

Date: Monday, July 4

Location: Millburn High School Football field

Website: mshjuly4th.com

Livingston fireworks

Date: Monday, July 4

Location: On or near Memorial Oval on Robert Harp Drive

Website: livingstonnj.org

Fireworks Fireworks (Getty Stock/ThinkStock) loading...

Fireworks in Gloucester County

Sewell/Washington fireworks

Date: Monday, July 4

Location: TBD

Website: twp.washington.nj.us

Woodbury fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 2 (Rain date: Saturday, July 9)

Location: TBD

Website: facebook.com

Bald Eagle Bald Eagle (Getty Stock/ThinkStock) loading...

Fireworks in Hudson County

Jersey City fireworks

Date: Monday, July 4

Location: Viewable along the Hudson River Walkway, parts of the Heights, and the north portion of Liberty State Park

Website: jerseycityculture.org

Fireworks Fireworks (Getty Stock/ThinkStock) loading...

Fireworks in Hunterdon County

Flemington fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 3 (Rain date: Tuesday, July 5)

Location: Reading-Fleming Intermediate School on Court Street

Website: mycentraljersey.com

Patriotism Patriotism (Yobro10) loading...

Fireworks in Mercer County

East Windsor fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 2

Location: Etra Lake Park

Website: east-windsor.nj.us

Hamilton fireworks

Date: Friday, July 1

Location: Veterans Park South Side

Website: hamiltonnj.com

Fireworks Fireworks (Getty Stock/ThinkStock) loading...

Fireworks in Middlesex County

Helmetta/Spotswood fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 2

Location: Immaculate Conception Sports Field

Website: mycentraljersey.com

Highland Park fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 3 (Rain date: Monday, July 4)

Location: Donaldson Park

Website: hpboro.com

Milltown fireworks

Date: Monday, July 4

Location: TBD

Website: milltown4thofjuly.com

Monmouth Junction/South Brunswick fireworks

Date: Friday, July 1

Location: SB Crossroads Middle School Complex

Website: southbrunswicknj.gov

Parlin/Sayreville fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 2

Location: TBD

Website: sayreville.com

Perth Amboy fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 2 (Rain date: Sunday, July 3)

Location: Sadowski Parkway on the waterfront

Website: celebratestarsandstripes.com , perthamboy.org

American Flags American Flags (Getty Stock/ThinkStock) loading...

Fireworks in Monmouth County

Asbury Park fireworks

Date: Monday, July 4

Location: TBD

Website: asburyparkchamber.com

Atlantic Highlands fireworks

Date: Friday, July 8

Location: TBD

Website: ahnj.com

Freehold fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 3

Location: Freehold Raceway

Website: downtownfreehold.com

Long Branch fireworks

Date: Monday, July 4

Location: Oceanfest

Website: oceanfestnj.com

Ocean fireworks

Date: Friday, July 1

Location: Joe Palaia Park

Website: oceantwp.org

Wall fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 3

Location: Community Park / Wall Municipal Complex

Website: wallnj.com

Fireworks Fireworks (Getty Stock/ThinkStock) loading...

Fireworks in Morris County

Dover fireworks

Date: Monday, July 4

Location: TBD

Website: dover4thofjuly.com

Lake Hoptacong/Mount Arlington fireworks

Date: Friday, July 1 (Rain date: Saturday, July 9)

Location: Lake Hoptacong Yacht Club

Website: lhyc.com

Montville fireworks

Date: Wednesday, June 29; Thursday, June 30; and Friday, July 1

Location: Montville Township High School

Website: montville4th.com

Randolph fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 2

Location: Randolph Township Freedom Festival

Website: festivalnet.com

American Flag American Flag (Kira-Yan) loading...

Fireworks in Ocean County

Jackson fireworks

Date: TBD

Location: Six Flags Great Adventure

Website: sixflags.com

Lacey fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 5

Location: Lacey Township High School

Website: allevents.in

Lavallette fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 3 (Rain date: Sunday, July 10)

Location: Lavallette Gazebo

Website: lavallete.org

Point Pleasant Beach fireworks

Date: Monday, July 4

Location: Jenkinson's Boardwalk

Website: jenkinsons.com

Seaside Heights fireworks

Date: Monday, July 4

Location: Boardwalk

Website: exit82.com

Fireworks Fireworks (Getty Stock/ThinkStock) loading...

Fireworks in Passaic County

Clifton fireworks

Date: Friday, July 1 (Rain date: Saturday, July 9)

Location: Clifton School Stadium

Website: cliftonnj.myrec.com

Fireworks Fireworks (Nednapa) loading...

Fireworks in Salem County

If we missed a display in Salem County, please email Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com.

Fireworks Fireworks (Getty Stock/ThinkStock) loading...

Fireworks in Somerset County

Bridgewater fireworks

Date: Monday, July 4

Location: Somerset Patriots Park

Website: milb.com

Franklin fireworks

Date: Friday, July 1

Location: Municipal Complex

Website: franklintwpnj.com

Montgomery fireworks

Date: Thursday, June 30

Location: Montgomery High School

Website: montgomeryfireworks.org

American Flags American Flags (Getty Stock/ThinkStock) loading...

Fireworks in Sussex County

If we missed a display in Sussex County, please email Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com.

Fireworks Fireworks (Getty Stock/ThinkStock) loading...

Fireworks in Union County

Roselle Park fireworks

Date: Friday, July 1

Location: Herm Shaw Field

Website: facebook.com

Scotch Plains fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 2

Location: Shady Rest Country Clubhouse

Website: scotchplainsnj.gov

Union fireworks

Date: Monday, July 4 (Rain date: Tuesday, July 5)

Location: Biertuempfel Park

Website: uniontownship.com

Fireworks Fireworks (Lady-Photo) loading...

Fireworks in Warren County

Hackettstown fireworks

Date: Saturday, June 25

Location: Rutherford Hall

Website: rutherfordhall.org

Blairstown fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 3

Location: North Warren Regional High School

Website: blairstownrotary.org

Heading to the beach? Here's how much a beach tag might cost you.